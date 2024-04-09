Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mecca Bingo, in The Lanyard, Hartlepool, is offering free line dancing classes to members of the public as the interest in line dancing rises by 129%.

Country music has risen again in popularity since the start of 2024 and is one of the globe’s biggest current trends.

Country-inspired albums and songs – including Beyonce’s Texas Hold’Em – are reaching number one in the charts, country music is headlining at Glastonbury’s music festival this summer and cowboy themed fashion is dominating the fashion scene.

Mecca Bingo in Hartlepool is offering free line dancing classes as 'Cowboy Core' dominates the international stage.

Sarah O’Neill, head of innovation at Mecca Bingo, said: “Cowboy Core is booming. It may not be its first rodeo, but we’ve seen the trend gaining more traction on the catwalks, with fashionistas everywhere donning fringed accessories and cowboy boots.

"Country music is being cited as a major influence and being streamed more than ever, and we're even seeing cowboy style creeping into home decor.

“We’re excited to bring the worlds of bingo and country and western together in our clubs with our Line to Win line dancing classes.

"So,whether you’re a 17 Dancing Queen or a lover of a 35 Jump and Jive, line up and put your best foot forward.”

Members of the public can try their hand at line dancing at Mecca Bingo in Hartlepool on Friday, April 26, at 3.45pm.