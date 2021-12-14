Meet Hartlepool's champion Multiplication Masters
Pupils are celebrating after beating more than 30,000 classes in a national maths challenge.
Youngsters at Hartlepool’s Clavering Primary School emerged victorious in the England Rocks times table tournament.
The tournament required participants to correctly answer as many times table facts as possible in a one-hour window on four successive days..
Clavering’s Multiplication Masters, a name picked by one of the students, triumphed after successfully responding to more than 194,000 questions.
This equates to an average of more than 12,000 correct answers per pupil.
The competition was organised by ttrockstars.com, which is a rock-themed website and app aimed at improving children’s times table fluency.
Clavering maths co-ordinator Colin Patterson said: “We are all so proud of the hard work and commitment shown by these wonderful children.
"It is an incredible achievement to say that they have defeated so many other classes and schools to become English champions.”
The children used their £100 Amazon voucher winnings to purchase electronic devices to practise even more times tables.