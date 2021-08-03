Meet some of the organisations doing incredible work in Hartlepool and the North East

The invaluable work of the voluntary sector has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

We wanted to raise the profile of the organisations helping families across Hartlepool, the wider North East and beyond.

We asked the Hartlepool Mail readers to shout out a charity or other organisation doing great work, with hundreds of people getting in touch to share a cause close to their hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers have been shouting out good causes across the North East. Picture: Pixabay.

Check out our good cause guide below, click on the organisation’s name to find out more and add your own shout outs to our post on Facebook here.

Our heartfelt thanks to all of the organisations and volunteers giving their time, energy and hard work to helping all of us when we need it. We included as many as possible in this article.

Alice House Hospice, Hartlepool: Comfort, care and support for people affected by life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The Angel Trust, Bishop Auckland: Providing support to people who need it.

Atrium Studio, Hartlepool: Using arts and crafts to improve mental health and wellbeing.

Baby Bereavement Support Group, Hartlepool: Support and help for bereaved parents.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, Blackhall: Supporting families with fundraising for medical treatment or equipment.

East Durham Veterans Trust, Seaham: Supporting veterans across North East England.

Epilepsy Outlook, Hartlepool: Advising, informing, supporting and understanding when it comes to epilepsy.

Great Aycliffe Cancer Support Group, Newton Aycliffe: A friendly support group for anyone affected by cancer.

Great North Air Ambulance: Bringing pioneering pre-hospital care to the severely ill and injured.

Happy Talk Stroke Group, Stockton: Supporting those who have suffered a stroke and their families.

Hartlepool Carers: Support for people who look after others.

Hartlepool and East Durham Mind: Providing information and advice about mental health.

Hartlepool RNLI: Saving lives at sea.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group: Supporting young people and children with disabilities.

Hartlepool Stage Society: An amateur dramatic society entertaining audiences in the North East.

Hartlepool Wildlife Rescue: Rescuing and caring for sick and injured wildlife.

Miles for Men, Hartlepool: Raising money for those affected by cancer.

NeoAngels, Stockton: Supporting the families of sick and premature babies on the Neonatal Units at the University Hospitals of North Tees and James Cook.

One Step at a Time, Spennymoor: Supporting people with mental health challenges.

Poolie Time Exchange, Hartlepool: Helping people get involved in the Hartlepool community and support others.

STAGS Hartlepool: A community support group for men.

Tiny Lives Trust, Newcastle: Supporting newborn, premature and sick babies and their families.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.