Mason Edward Vines was born at 6.44pm on Coronation Day (May 6).

Mason Edward Vines arrived into the world at 6.44pm on Saturday, May 6 to overjoyed parents Eve Longmore and Logan Vines – just hours after King Charles III was crowned in historic celebrations.

Weighing 8lb 4oz, adorable Mason is happy and content, with mum Eve, 25, also doing well.

They are hoping to return home on Sunday with plenty of family members looking forward to meeting Mason.

"We’re really good,” said Eve, 25.

"He’s very content, he’s very happy and I am really well as well.

"Can’t wait to get home.”

The couple had already picked a name for their baby boy, but were not entirely sure if he would arrive on the historic day.

"We thought he might, but we weren’t a hundred per cent sure if he would,” said Eve, from Seaton Carew.