Father and son Matt and Ben Turnbull have performed in dozens of gigs together all over the country in their Beatles tribute band.

A Hartlepool teenager is looking forward to performing in front of 5,000 music fans after being given a top slot at Teesside’s biggest tribute festival.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Turnbull will perform on the Headline Stage at September’s Open Jar Tribute Festival in a Beatles tribute band alongside his dad Matt.

The father and son duo, from Seaton Carew, have already notched up dozens of gigs all over the country together as The HartBeatles since teaming up around a year ago.

Ben was exposed to The Beatles’ iconic music for years as dad Matt, 47, played in numerous tribute acts including as Paul McCartney on a cruise ship.

Matt (left) and son Ben Turnbull on stage as The HartBeatles.

The Hartlepool Sixth Form College student, said: “My dad and brother are both massive fans but I didn’t start liking them until recently.

"I went on a Tall Ships race to Norway and started listening to them and watched the documentary Get Back and that was it.

"I just started playing all their songs. Dad did a couple of local gigs and I asked if I could join in.

"All of a sudden I’m doing a full second half with guitar.”

Amazingly, Ben, who plays George on stage, is almost completely self-taught on the guitar and piano.

"He’s brilliant,” said Matt.

They came to the attention of town businessman Joe Franks, one of the organisers of Seaton’s popular series of summer music festivals.

He has invited them to perform at the tribute festival on Saturday, September 6 on the Headline Stage.

Joe said: “What a moment it will be for them to play together in their home town in front of 5,000 people.

"Our festivals try to champion everything local where possible, from food traders, staff and acts but we won't just put people on the stage because they are from Hartlepool.

"Matt and Ben are unbelievable at what they do and have earned their spot on the stage.”

Ben said: “I’m really excited about it.”

Making up the Fab Four with them on stage will be seasoned musicians Pete Mitchell and Dave Gee, while talented 18-year-old pianist Fin Weatherill from Hartlepool will act as “the fifth Beatle”.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival is on September 5 and 6 and will feature a host of top Oasis, Queen, Taylor Swift, Coldplay tribute acts and many more.