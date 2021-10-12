‘Meet the Navy’ this half term at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool

Youngsters will have the chance to experience life at sea this half term in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:18 pm
The HMS Trincomalee is centre stage at The National Museum of the Royal Navy.

For one weekend only, visitors at museum can meet members of the Royal Navy and find out about their current activities, as well as explore HMS Trincomalee, the oldest floating warship in Europe.

The Royal Navy will also be hosting a variety of science themed activities, a VR experience for older children and teens, and a bungee run.

Two Royal Navy training vessels, HMS Explorer and HMS Example, will be present as well.

Lieutenant Stewart Weir, from the Royal Navy, said: “This event is a great chance for members of the public to come down and see what the Royal Navy are doing today.

"We have a variety of activities for the whole family to get involved in so they can see what life at sea is really like.”

The event will take place on Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24. Tickets are on sale at https://www.nmrn.org.uk/our-museum/hartlepool

