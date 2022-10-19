Meet the nine-year-old Hartlepool boy who thanks 999 workers with doughnuts and food vouchers

Layton Whitehurst, nine, visited Hartlepool Community Fire Station to drop off his latest gift.

Layton, who attends St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, in Callander Road, wanted to show his appreciation to those who kept people safe during the pandemic.

His mum, Laura Louise Whitehurst, said: “Bringing happiness to people is the biggest buzz for him.”

Layton Whitehurst handing over some donuts to a Cleveland Fire Brigade staff member.

Layton has also given vouchers to ambulance crews and police officers on duty, with one ambulance driver receiving a £10 Starbucks voucher and a note saying: “Thanks for all your hard work.”

Laura said: “His face went from looking glum to looking like a weight had been lifted. It made his day.”

Layton is already planning more presents with the RNLI and Great North Air Ambulance next on his list.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have thanked Layton for his “kind gesture”.