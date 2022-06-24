Meet the talented Hartlepool dancers who are off to the World Cup this week

Excited members of the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts were trying on their brand new uniforms this week as they got ready to compete for their country.

The school will have 35 dancers, aged seven to 17, representing England in what is a very special year for Val and the academy, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The Dance World Cup runs from June 24 to July 2 at San Sebastian, in Spain, and the event starts this Friday with a parade at the Kursaal Congress Centre.

Dancers from the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts who are representing England in the Dance World Cup in Spain. Picture by FRANk REID

Competitors will arrive from 62 countries including Argentina, Australia, Iceland, Germany, Italy, South Africa and Taiwan.

Dance academy owner Val Armstrong said it was a “huge event this year after the delays we have had over the past two to three years”.