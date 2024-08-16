Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity football match in memory of a former Hartlepool journalist and keen sportsman has been held to mark the anniversary of his death.

The Syed Taalay Ahmed Charity Tournament kicked off at Leicester City Football Club Youth Academy and saw eight teams from across the UK come together for a friendly competition.

Taalay was killed in Ghana on August 24, 2021, while filming a documentary on charity works of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

The 31-year-old passionate journalist was working for the Muslim TV channel MTA International Television when his car was ambushed and shot at by armed robbers.

Eight teams from across the UK came together for the friendly football tournament in memory of Syed Taalay Ahmed.

Taalay’s younger brother, Adil Ahmed, started the football tournament last year to pay tribute to him and raise funds for charity.

Saturday’s seven-a-side competition was held by the East Midlands region of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) aiming to raise £5,000 for national and local charities.

The Muqami All Stars took home the shield this year with Al-Furqan finishing second.

Taalay, who was married with two children, was born and grew up in Hartlepool.

Taalay from Hartlepool worked for MTA International Television.

He went to West Park Primary School and later attended High Tunstall College of Science and English Martyrs Sixth Form.

Taalay was member of the town’s Hartlepool’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community and a keen sportsman.

He played cricket for Hartlepool, Wolviston and Hartlepool Power Station clubs and Gents FC of Hartlepool which entered a team in Saturday’s tournament.

Taalay completed a masters degree in journalism from Sunderland University before beginning his career in London.

A team of his work colleagues from MTA International won Saturday’s charity cup competition.

The channel previously paid tribute, describing him as “a most devoted and sincere member” of the MTA team.

So far more than £3,000 has been raised for Humanity First UK, a cause close to Taalay, and YMCA Leicestershire through AMYA’s Mercy4Mankind Charity Challenge.

AMYA East Midlands expressed its gratitude to all the players who travelled from across the UK and all those who have donated so far.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at mercy4mankind.org/taalay-tournament-2024/