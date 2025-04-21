Do you recognise anyone in these photos from the 1960s?Do you recognise anyone in these photos from the 1960s?
Do you recognise anyone in these photos from the 1960s?

Memory lane: 13 photos of Hartlepool in the 1960s

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Apr 2025, 18:02 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 18:19 BST
From days out at the park to boating in the sea, Hartlepool was the place to be in the 1960s.

How many places and faces do you recognise?

These ladies are ready to lunch. Do you recognise anyone?

1. Ladies who lunch

These ladies are ready to lunch. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: TC

Photo Sales
These youngsters pose for a photo before their football game.

2. Game ready

These youngsters pose for a photo before their football game. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
These youngsters smile for the camera as they enjoy a day at the park in the 1960s.

3. A day in the park

These youngsters smile for the camera as they enjoy a day at the park in the 1960s. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Little ones gather at Ward Jackson Park to feed the ducks.

4. Feeding time

Little ones gather at Ward Jackson Park to feed the ducks. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice