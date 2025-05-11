Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Memory lane: 13 retro photos of people out and about in 1965

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th May 2025, 16:02 BST
Many fond memories can be found in 1965, from football games and dance shows to meeting Santa Claus and celebrities.

Mavis Taylor, from Hartlepool, meets actress Margaret Lockwood at the Sunderland Empire in November 1965.

1. Special performance

Mavis Taylor, from Hartlepool, meets actress Margaret Lockwood at the Sunderland Empire in November 1965. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Little ones meet Santa in Hartlepool back in 1965.

2. It's Christmastime

Little ones meet Santa in Hartlepool back in 1965. Photo: Other, third party

Norman Hope dresses as Hank Marvin.

3. Hank Marvin

Norman Hope dresses as Hank Marvin. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Pictured is the main hall at Fens Primary School in 1965. Does it look any different today?

4. Fens Primary

Pictured is the main hall at Fens Primary School in 1965. Does it look any different today? Photo: Hartlepool Mail

