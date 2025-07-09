Let's take a trip down memory lane as we go back to the 70s.placeholder image
Memory Lane: 17 retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 1971

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:19 BST
From old shops and street houses to days at the Fish Quay and shopping centre, lots of memories were shared in the year 1971.

How many of these retro scenes do you recognise?

Now the site of the Civic Centre, this patch of land was known as the Bull Field.

1. The bull field

Now the site of the Civic Centre, this patch of land was known as the Bull Field.

Hartlepool boxing legend Teddy Gardner is pictured behind the bar of his pub.

2. Teddy Gardner

Hartlepool boxing legend Teddy Gardner is pictured behind the bar of his pub.

Fishermen at the Hartlepool fish quay used a large conversion chart to help them when everthing turned to decimal back in 1971.

3. Down at the fih quay

Fishermen at the Hartlepool fish quay used a large conversion chart to help them when everthing turned to decimal back in 1971.

In 1971, these derelict houses in Burn road were waiting to be demolished. Towering over the scene is the former Durham Paper Mill chimney.

4. Burn Road

In 1971, these derelict houses in Burn road were waiting to be demolished. Towering over the scene is the former Durham Paper Mill chimney.

