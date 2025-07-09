How many of these retro scenes do you recognise?
1. The bull field
Now the site of the Civic Centre, this patch of land was known as the Bull Field. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Teddy Gardner
Hartlepool boxing legend Teddy Gardner is pictured behind the bar of his pub. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Down at the fih quay
Fishermen at the Hartlepool fish quay used a large conversion chart to help them when everthing turned to decimal back in 1971. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Burn Road
In 1971, these derelict houses in Burn road were waiting to be demolished. Towering over the scene is the former Durham Paper Mill chimney. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.