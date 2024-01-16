Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Hartlepool as residents experience first snowfall of 2024
Officials at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Wednesday, January 17, as the town witnesses its first snowfall of the year.
Tonight (Tuesday, January 16), temperatures are expected to be around minus four degrees Celsius, making snowfall likely in the early hours of the morning.
On Wednesday, January 17, people are encouraged to be wary of snow and ice as temperatures fluctuate between zero degrees Celsius and minus two degrees Celsius.
Despite the winter chill however, people can expect clear blue skies for most of the day.
Thursday, January 18, is set to be very similar with slightly milder temperatures around two degrees Celsius during the day and minus one overnight.
No further snowfall is expected on Thursday and from Friday, January 19, temperatures are set to get warmer and stay above five degrees Celsius.