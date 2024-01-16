Here is what to expect from the weather this week as Hartlepool gets its first snowfall of the year.

Officials at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Wednesday, January 17, as the town witnesses its first snowfall of the year.

Tonight (Tuesday, January 16), temperatures are expected to be around minus four degrees Celsius, making snowfall likely in the early hours of the morning.

On Wednesday, January 17, people are encouraged to be wary of snow and ice as temperatures fluctuate between zero degrees Celsius and minus two degrees Celsius.

The first snowfall of 2024 in Hartlepool.

Despite the winter chill however, people can expect clear blue skies for most of the day.

Thursday, January 18, is set to be very similar with slightly milder temperatures around two degrees Celsius during the day and minus one overnight.