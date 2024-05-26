Met Office yellow weather waning for rain and thunder across most of England including North East
Hartlepool has already seen heavy showers on Sunday morning as we go into the bank holiday.
According to the Met Office, the town can expect continued heavy showers for most of the afternoon with a chance of thunder around 4pm-5pm.
After that it should fare up, but forecasters say there is a 20% of some hail later in the evening around 9pm.
Overnight is due to be dry going into Bank Holiday Monday.
It is a mixed picture for Monday with cloud and sunny intervals. However, there will be a chance of a shower, particularly in the afternoon.
The temperature is due to be mild at between 14-16C.
The rest of the week is similarly mixed with always the chance of a light shower, but Tuesday is due to be slightly warmer at 17C.
