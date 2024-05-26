Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain is in place across the region and most of the country on Sunday, May 26.

Hartlepool has already seen heavy showers on Sunday morning as we go into the bank holiday.

According to the Met Office, the town can expect continued heavy showers for most of the afternoon with a chance of thunder around 4pm-5pm.

After that it should fare up, but forecasters say there is a 20% of some hail later in the evening around 9pm.

Standing water on Cleveland Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Overnight is due to be dry going into Bank Holiday Monday.

It is a mixed picture for Monday with cloud and sunny intervals. However, there will be a chance of a shower, particularly in the afternoon.

The temperature is due to be mild at between 14-16C.