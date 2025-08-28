Michelle Heaton and co-stars descend on Hartlepool to promote Billingham Forum pantomime Peter Pan
The Further Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is landing at Billingham Forum for a month of festive fun from December 1 until January 4.
Starring in the magical show are a host of music and television stars.
They include Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton as Tinker Bell, Coronation Street’s Connor McIntyre as Captain Hook, Tracey Beaker Returns’ Jessie Williams as Angela Darling and Waterloo Road’s Ben-Ryan Davies as Peter Pan.
Comedian and writer Liam Mellor will also be joining the cast as Smee while familiar Forum panto dame Robert Squire will play Mrs Hook.
The majority of the cast descended on Hartlepool to promote the production at the town’s historic HMS Trincomalee.
Gateshead-born Heaton said: “I’m so excited to be playing Tinker Bell at Forum Theatre Billingham this Christmas.
"The crowds in the North East are always the best and to be able to perform so close to where I was brought up is great.
"I love performing in pantomimes and it has been a big part of my family traditions over the years.
"Meeting the rest of the cast today was brilliant and I now can’t wait to get started.”
Mellor added: “Being aboard HMS Trincomalee for the pantomime launch was the perfect setting to launch a show full of adventure and sparkle.
"This is my sixth year performing in the festive pantomime at Forum Theatre Billingham and I can’t wait to bring back big laughs and a few cheeky surprises once again.
“I’m always blown away by how much our audiences embrace the panto.
"It’s like one big festive family reunion and I can’t wait to be back on the stage again.”
In terms of the plot, Captain Hook is seeking revenge after his previous defeat by his arch enemey.
With our hero in danger, Tinker Bell heads to London to find Wendy’s granddaughter Angela Darling to help defeat Hook once and for all.
Further details about tickets are available at https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/pantomime/ or by calling the box office on (01642) 552663.