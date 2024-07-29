Hundreds of people of all ages and abilities took part in the event from Seaton Carew’s clock tower along the sea front.

They included families, friends, sports clubs and community groups.

Many had been touched by cancer or were running in memory of loved ones.

Well done to everyone who took part. Can you see yourself in these pictures by the Mail’s Frank Reid?

1 . Well done Bobby! 16-year-old Bobby Cartwright was the winner of the 2024 Miles for Men in Seaton Carew.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Cross the finish line Runners were pleased to cross the finish line after running in hot temperatures on Sunday.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Supported by all ages From babies, to pensioners and everything in between, Miles For Men was supported by people of all ages.Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales