Miles For Men 2024 in pictures: Hundreds turn out for Hartlepool 'people's charity'

By Mark Payne
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 12:02 BST
Hartlepool turned out in force for “people’s charity” Miles For Men’s annual 5k fun run on Sunday.

Hundreds of people of all ages and abilities took part in the event from Seaton Carew’s clock tower along the sea front.

They included families, friends, sports clubs and community groups.

Many had been touched by cancer or were running in memory of loved ones.

Well done to everyone who took part. Can you see yourself in these pictures by the Mail’s Frank Reid?

16-year-old Bobby Cartwright was the winner of the 2024 Miles for Men in Seaton Carew.

16-year-old Bobby Cartwright was the winner of the 2024 Miles for Men in Seaton Carew.

Runners were pleased to cross the finish line after running in hot temperatures on Sunday.

Runners were pleased to cross the finish line after running in hot temperatures on Sunday.

From babies, to pensioners and everything in between, Miles For Men was supported by people of all ages.

From babies, to pensioners and everything in between, Miles For Men was supported by people of all ages.

Runners were reminded to keep cool in Sunday's heat.

Runners were reminded to keep cool in Sunday's heat.

