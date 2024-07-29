Hundreds of people of all ages and abilities took part in the event from Seaton Carew’s clock tower along the sea front.
They included families, friends, sports clubs and community groups.
Many had been touched by cancer or were running in memory of loved ones.
Well done to everyone who took part. Can you see yourself in these pictures by the Mail’s Frank Reid?
