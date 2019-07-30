Miles for Men Hartlepool 2019: thousands turn out for race in support of Cancer Research
Thousands of people donned their running shoes at the weekend (28 Jul) to take part in the Miles for Men race in Hartlepool, dedicated to raising funds for those affected by cancer.
By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 17:14
The race has raised more than £175,000 for Cancer Research UK since it launched in 2012, and the now annual 5k event continues to draw the crowds seven years on. Can you spot yourself in these photos from the race day?