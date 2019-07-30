Miles for Men 2019

Miles for Men Hartlepool 2019: thousands turn out for race in support of Cancer Research

Thousands of people donned their running shoes at the weekend (28 Jul) to take part in the Miles for Men race in Hartlepool, dedicated to raising funds for those affected by cancer.

By Claire Schofield
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 17:14

The race has raised more than £175,000 for Cancer Research UK since it launched in 2012, and the now annual 5k event continues to draw the crowds seven years on. Can you spot yourself in these photos from the race day?

1. Mass start

The mass start at the 2019 Miles for Men held at the Clock Tower, Seaton Carew

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Hundreds took part

Hundreds of runners took part in the event at the weekend

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A good cause

Runners took part to raise money for Cancer Research

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Team spirit

A group participating in the 2019 Miles for Men

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5