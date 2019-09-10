The Extra Mile has opened inside Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by Frank Reid

The Extra Mile has made the move from York Road into the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, giving it a prized place in the hub of the town.

The additional space will allow it to stock even more donated items to raise funds, with the bigger and better space to welcome shoppers following its official launch on Monday, September 9.

The cash collected for the Hartlepool-based charity will go into supporting families affected by cancer, as well as its new project #Daydreams, which aims to give those aged 25 and under who are facing a terminal illness to fulfill their wishes.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen with Kelly Pearson from Miles for Men holding the cut ribbon after the opening of The Extra Mile in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre with fellow staff members, rear left to right, Tori Day, Lyndsey Bage, Karen Willgrass and Elizabeth Fletcher along with Emma Miller, front left, and Margaret Pearson, front right.

The shop was officially opened by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

The store will be managed by Kelly Pearson, who has moved over to the new spot to lead a team of volunteers, with more helpers being recruited to help it run the larger venture.

Kelly said: “I think this shop will be absolutely amazing, because when we had the shop in York Road, a lot of people found it was too far out of town and it was on the opposite side of town from the buses.

“People now will be able to find us much more easily because we’re in the centre, and everyone comes in here.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen having a look around The Extra Mile shop in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by Frank Reid

“Mark Rycraft, from Middleton Grange, has been a great help.

“We’ve had so much support from everyone we know and if we asked for anything, they were here within days sorting it out.

“Having a bigger shop, we definitely need more people to help.

“We wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for our volunteers, they’re so good.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen with Kelly Pearson from Miles for Men holding the cut ribbon after the opening of The Extra Mile in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by Frank Reid.

She added: “Our next project is #Daydream, which we’ve set up to try and help children and young adults aged 25 and under with a terminal illness and make their dreams come true, whether that’s a holiday or an experience, and so this shop is going to support that.”

The shop’s launch has also been backed by James Burns, of James Prints, who has installed the new signs, and Shoreline Security, which has made sure all the fire systems are up to standard, as well as a series of other businesses which has donated items such as display cabinets.

The shop stocks clothes, shoes, furniture, bric-a-brac, CDs, games and items for babies.

Kelly added: “Ben is absolutely amazing, he came along to the other shop for an interview.

Shoppers get their first look around the store after the official opening celebration.

“He’s fabulous and is always very good in his support for our charity and so we asked him along to open the new shop.”

Mr Houchen said: “When I first visited Miles for Men last year, I was blown away by their dedication to help those affected by cancer.

“The inspirational work by Micky Day and the entire team has helped them go from strength to strength and I’m honoured to be able to open their new charity shop.

“Thanks to this new location, and the generosity of people in Hartlepool, they’ll be able to make an even bigger positive difference in this important cause.”