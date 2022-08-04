Millions spent on tackling summer blazes in and around Hartlepool

Fire crews were called out to more than 300 deliberate fires across the Cleveland Fire Brigade area, with grasslands, rubbish and wheelie bins marked as the top fuels for fires.

The latest figures show that in 2021/22, 863 deliberate fires were started in Hartlepool, costing the council £2.9million.

The area manager for Prevention, Protection and Engagement, Robin Turnbull, said: “With the longer days, warmer temperatures and the summer holidays,

Some £14.5million was spent by Hartlepool council and its neighbours last year in a bid to tackle wildfires.

more people are out and about.

"We just want people to take extra care, especially within open areas and outdoor spaces as they will be tinder dry.

"We would also like to remind our communities to take pride in their local area by removing potential fuel for a fire and be ‘wildfire aware’.”

There is an added risk of fires starting from barbecues, lit cigarettes and glass bottles.

The Cleveland Fire Brigade has urged people to avoid having barbecues in open grassland and disposing of waste properly, using council collection and recycling services.

Barbecues in open grassland can easily ignite and cause widespread damage, affecting wildlife and the environment.

Putting wheelie bins out on the day of collection and bringing them back in as soon as possible is another way of preventing outdoor fires.

Most fires can be avoided if the correct precautions are taken.

People are encouraged to report fly tipping to the Hartlepool Council and any anti-social behaviour to the police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.