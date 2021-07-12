Miss Great Britain finalist reunited with her sash after Hartlepool firm steps in

Hogg Global Logistics saved the day when it transported the sash of a Miss Great Britain finalist from Glasgow to Dubai in 48 hours.

Miss West Dunbartonshire GB Robyn Ferguson has represented Scotland in various pageants over recent years and competing for the title of Miss Great Britain was her lifetime dream.

Robyn, who currently lives in Dubai, and has more than 60,000 Instagram followers, needed her sash for some pre-pageant publicity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Great Britain finalist Robyn Ferguson was reunited with her sash.

But it was sent to her mum Joanne in Glasgow, who only had a few days to get the sash to Robyn before she left for the USA to start her journey.

Joanne quickly enlisted the help of Hogg Global Logistics and within 48 hours the sash was winging its way from Glasgow to Robyn’s home in Dubai marina.

Joanne said: “The service was second to none and it was a pleasure dealing with the girls at Hogg Global Logistics.

“They provided an amazing service and I wouldn’t hesitate in recommending them. Robyn is so grateful to the team at Hogg Global for all their help.”

A relieved Robyn Ferguson with her competition sash.

The sash was quickly collected and couriered from Glasgow to Dubai, arriving in to Robyn’s hands within 48 hours.

In an Instagram story, showing her and the sash, Robyn said she couldn’t take the team enough and added: “Such a wonderful company who have been so helpful and kind from the get go.”

Lyndsay Hogg, managing director at Hogg Global, said: “We send lots of items around the world at short notice, but this is the first time we’ve been enlisted to help out a beauty queen!

Lyndsay Hogg, of Hogg Global Logistics, said: "This is the first time we’ve been enlisted to help out a beauty queen."

“As soon as Joanne got in touch I was able to put her mind at rest and assure her that we were able to help and get the sash to Robyn within 48 hours.

“We’re delighted to hear it has arrived with her in Dubai, and everyone at Hogg Global wishes Robyn every success in the Miss Great Britain competition, we’ll all be rooting for her.”

The Hartlepool company turned two in May and marked its birthday by donating 200 packs of sanitary products to help fight period poverty in the town.