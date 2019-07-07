Missing children spark large police response after disappearing from Hartlepool streets
A search for two missing children sparked a large-scale police operation on the streets of Hartlepool.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team has confirmed Cleveland Police officers were alerted to look for the pair after they were reported missing from the Jesmond and Victoria areas of the town yesterday morning, Saturday, July 6.
The force has now explained why there were so many police teams in the area and given advice following “specultation” about the incident on social media.
A spokesman said: “At approximately 9.30am police were alerted to two children missing from the Jesmond area of Hartlepool.
“Due to their ages this prompted a response from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, Response Officers and Cleveland and Durham RPU in order to locate the children quicker.
“The children were located safe and well by officers.
“This is an appropriate time to remind people that spreading unfounded rumour and speculation when the facts are unknown can be unhelpful.”