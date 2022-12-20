News you can trust since 1877
Missing Hartlepool man Robert Wells located following police appeal

Missing man Robert Wells has been found following an appeal from Cleveland Police.

By Neil Fatkin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 5:09pm

Robert, 56, had last seen in the Dryden Road area of the town earlier today (Tuesday, December 20).

However a statement from Cleveland Police has confirmed Robert has now been found.

The statement said: “Robert Wells, who was circulated earlier as missing in the Hartlepool area, has been safely located. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal. We appreciate your help.”

Cleveland Police have confirmed missing man Robert Wells has now been located.
