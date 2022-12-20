Missing Hartlepool man Robert Wells located following police appeal
Missing man Robert Wells has been found following an appeal from Cleveland Police.
By Neil Fatkin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 5:09pm
Robert, 56, had last seen in the Dryden Road area of the town earlier today (Tuesday, December 20).
However a statement from Cleveland Police has confirmed Robert has now been found.
The statement said: “Robert Wells, who was circulated earlier as missing in the Hartlepool area, has been safely located. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal. We appreciate your help.”