Missing teenage girl may be in Hartlepool
Police feel a missing teenage girl could be in Hartlepool.
By Gavin Ledwith
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 15:00
Jennah Younis, 16, was last seen in the Linthorpe area of Middlesbrough on Thursday.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “She is believed to frequent Middlesbrough town centre and the Linthorpe area. She also has links to Hartlepool.”
She is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long frizzy/curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who may have seen Jennah or can help is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.