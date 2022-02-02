More football players and teams wanted for midweek Hartlepool league

The Soccersixes league takes place on Tuesday evenings at Dyke House Sports College 3G pitch, in Hartlepool. and is affiliated to the Football Association with qualified referees used to officiate games.

All games are 40 minutes, the weekly fee to play is from £4 per player and each team play one game per week.

Organisers say players can sign up as team or as an individual player who will be join a team.

More players are required for a midweek Hartlepool football league.

Soccersixes league manager Danny Auckland Commented: "Many players attend the weekly event and over the years it has become more popular.

"Anyone over 16 years old can play in the league and any standard of player or team can enter.

"Our community event weekly has been praised for providing an organised weekly sports event where people can meet & play sport in a safe and friendly environment.’

Contact Mr Auckland on 07545 808988 for more information.

