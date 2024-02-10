More heavy rain expected in Hartlepool after extensive flooding across the region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected from around 10pm tonight (Saturday, February 10) until 10am tomorrow morning (Sunday, February 11).

This comes after the Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the coastline between Hartlepool and Crowbar near Staithes on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures on Saturday are set to remain steady at seven degrees Celsius however, throughout the night and into the morning, peaking at eight degrees Celsius at around midday on Sunday.

More heavy rain is expected across Hartlepool.

The rain is expected to stop from around 10am on Sunday morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

Overnight on Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop to three degrees Celsius before picking up again from 9am on Monday, February 12.