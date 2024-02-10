More heavy rain expected in Hartlepool after extensive flooding across the region
According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected from around 10pm tonight (Saturday, February 10) until 10am tomorrow morning (Sunday, February 11).
This comes after the Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the coastline between Hartlepool and Crowbar near Staithes on Friday.
Temperatures on Saturday are set to remain steady at seven degrees Celsius however, throughout the night and into the morning, peaking at eight degrees Celsius at around midday on Sunday.
The rain is expected to stop from around 10am on Sunday morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day.
Overnight on Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop to three degrees Celsius before picking up again from 9am on Monday, February 12.
Blue skies are set to start the day on Monday and temperatures should be a lot milder.