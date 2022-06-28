More people living in Hartlepool

Census shows population fall.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales shows that – on March 21 2021 – 92,300 people were living in the area – up slightly from 92,028 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has risen to 985 people per square kilometre, – up from 982 in 2011.

It also shows that the balance of men and women in the area has changed.

Hartlepool’s population is now 48.4% male and 51.7% female - a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, the proportion was recorded at 48.6% male and 51.4% female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 11.8% under-10s and 16.9% over-65s, but this had changed to 11.5% and 19.8% respectively by 2021.

The census takes place every 10 years.

Nationally, the 2021 census shows the total population in England and Wales grew by 6.3% over the past decade – from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 1.9% increase in the North East to 2,647,100 – up from 2,596,886 in 2011.