More reaction to 'absolutely magical' Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

Councillor Mike Young, Hartlepool Borough Council’s leader, said: “The whole four days from start to finish were absolutely magical and I’m immensely proud of how the town was able to stage such a phenomenal event so successfully.

“A lot of hard work went into organising and staging the event and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their boundless energy, commitment and dedication, including council staff, our partners, volunteers and sponsors.

“It was a privilege to welcome such an impressive fleet of Tall Ships and I hope the crews enjoyed their stay as much as we enjoyed hosting them.

From left, Darab Rezai, of Hartlepool Licensees' Association, and Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Mike Young have both praised the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races event.

“There were so many highlights that will live long in the memory, including the amazing crew parade around the Headland and the magnificent Parade of Sail prior to the ships’ departure.

“The music programme was really well received and in particular it was great to see the big crowds that gathered for our headline acts The Wailers and Maximo Park.”

He also praised “true local hero” Savannah Marshall after the world boxing champion’s appearance on the Navigation Point stage.

Hartlepool Licensees' Association chairman Darab Rezai thanked both the council and Allan Henderson, of Hartlepool Marina, for the event’s success.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Mike Young.

He said “there were no incidents at all, everyone enjoyed themselves and everything went smoothly", adding: "It was a magnificent thing and put Hartlepool back on the map.

"I hope we will be there to welcome them again in a few years time.

"It just demonstrates that if you have got something special people will come to the town regardless of distance."