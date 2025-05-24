More than 100 little terns spotted at regular Hartlepool beach spot

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Locals are able to get their first glimpse of a popular bird that has started to arrive in Seaton Carew after a 3000-mile trip from Africa.

The little terns are once again taking up residence on a small stretch of Seaton Carew Beach.

They are the smallest species of terns that breed in the UK and lay their eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand.

Derek Wood, a warden for the Seaton Carew project, said: "After a slowish start, the birds are now starting to arrive in numbers and showing a keen interest in their chosen site on our beach.

The legally-protected little terns are once again taking up residence on a small stretch of Seaton Carew Beach.

"We’ve seen up to 127 little terns together in and around the site, and they are now busy in their fascinating courtship routines prior to nesting.”

Since their arrival in 2019, members of the community and Durham Wildlife Trust volunteers have put up fences around their nesting areas to protect them from disturbance.

