More than 600 festive fundraisers join in Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew
Just over 600 festive fundraisers raced into the bracing North Sea in the annual event organised by Hartlepool Round Table.
Friends, families, colleagues and sports clubs and young and old all came together at the Marine Hotel prior to a soaking in the 4 degrees Celsius water.
They were joined by hundreds more spectators lining the beach and promenade.
Dippers are expected to have raised thousands of pounds for a host of good causes including men’s mental health and cancer research.
Many added to the fun by wearing crazy fancy dress - from pirates and bananas to Super Mario and Spider-Man.
Paul Thompson, Hartlepool Round Table past chairman and honorary member, said: “I think it went really, really well.
"It was good to see so many people come out wanting to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.”
Hartlepool RNLI were on hand to make sure everyone enjoyed the event safely.