More than £1,100 raised for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice at ‘peaceful’ Memory Stroll

Town people have shown their support for Alice House Hospice during its annual Memory Stroll.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST

The event returned to the Hartlepool sea front on Sunday morning with more than 60 people joining in to remember their loved ones while raising vital funds for the hospice.

In memory fundraiser Nicola Winwood said has described the morning as “lovely”, with charity organ Dignity playing some music for people to dance to.

She said: "It was a lovely morning. It was a nice and peaceful walk along the sea front. The weather really made it.”

The Memory Stroll returned once again to the Headland.The Memory Stroll returned once again to the Headland.
At least £1,116 has been raised, with more sponsorship funds to come.

It comes as Alice House Hospice faces a particularly challenging period, with its eight-bed long-term care unit set to close due to financial pressures.

The hospice says it has been hit hard by the cost of living crisis and increased operating costs contributing to a £380,000 annual overspend.

It is also facing a projected £295,000 reduction in fundraising.

Over 60 people took part in the walk.Over 60 people took part in the walk.
Speaking of the walk, Nicola added: “It’s lovely to have everybody to come and support us.

"A lot of the people were people that we know because their family members had passed away at the hospice.

"It was nice that they came back to support us. We need to raise as much money as we can.”

The Memory Stroll first took place in 2019.

The charity organ played some music for participants.The charity organ played some music for participants.
Upcoming fundraising events for the hospice include the popular Colour Run in July as well as well as a sky dive in June. For more information, visit https://www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/get-involved/events/.

