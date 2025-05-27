More than £1.75 million is to be spent on financially vulnerable households in Hartlepool
The council has been awarded a grant of £1,750,170 from the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), which will be used to help those most in need across the town.
A number of grants will be awarded to various town agencies as well as £100 food vouchers to all children and young people eligible for free school meals between the ages of two and 19.
Pensioners who receive Local Council Tax Support will also be given £100 each either in the form of food vouchers or payments.
Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We know that a lot of households across the borough are struggling financially, and we hope that these measures will help to bring them some much-needed relief and ease the pressure they are currently under.”
A further £180,000 will be shared among the Hartlepool Citizens Advice Bureau and Advice at Hart to help them support people with their energy bills, and £40,000 to the Hartlepool Food Bank to allow them to distribute food parcels to advice agencies across the town.
Cllr Harrison continued: “Support will be administered based on need. However, it will not only be targeted at people in receipt of benefits but also others who are working but on low incomes.
“This demonstrates the council’s on-going commitment and determination to tackle financial hardship and to improve the lives of Hartlepool residents.”
