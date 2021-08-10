More walk-in vaccination clinics announced for Hartlepool

They take place on the Tuesdays of August 17, August 24 and August 31 at Victoria Medical Centre, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, between 9am-7pm.

All three are offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and second doses of the AstraZeneca jab.

The clinics are open to anyone aged 18 or over. Younger people, in particular, are encouraged to get their jabs.

A Covid vaccine clinic earlier this year in the car park at St Aidan's Church, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

Those planning to attend for a second dose are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

