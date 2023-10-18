With its long and rich history, it is perhaps no surprise that Hartlepool is said to be home to its fair share of ghosts and paranormal activity.
Spectres that vanish into thin air, levitating objects and unexplained strange smells have all been reported at pubs, hotels and other public buildings across the town.
The group Haunted History of Hartlepool, which organises historical walks around Hartlepool and paranormal investigations has put together this list of the top 20 most haunted places in town.
1. The Blacksmiths Arms
Snooker balls been heard clacking together with no-one playing. The figure of a policeman has been seen in the back room. Toilets flush on their own and whooshing sounds
heard. Photo: Mail
2. The Duke of Cleveland
Reported activity includes strong smells of ground coffee, strange mists have been seen disappearing and a gentleman in top hat and tail frequents this Headland pub. A woman has been seen at a window and electrical equipment has gone missing. Also rustling sounds like paper mâché on the landing have been heard. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Cosmopolitan
Monks have been seen at this Headland pub together with water dripped onto peoples heads from nowhere. Objects have reportedly been thrown and doors slammed. A grey lady has been spotted in the cellars plus a tall thin man in top hat seen by several people in an upstairs corridor. Photo: Frank Reid
4. The Rossmere.
Strange activity has included pipes loosening when they have been tightened and chairs moved. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid