Originally from Great Yarmouth, Terri Russell has launched her own beauty salon, Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, in Southburn Terrace, where she specialises in makeup, hair and beauty.

Terri, who used to be a care worker, owned two salons in Great Yarmouth where she offered a range of treatments ranging from brow shaping and lashes to hair extensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, Terri closed these salons down and moved to Hartlepool after her relationship broke down.

Terri Russell, owner of Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, in Southburn Terrace.

Knowing no one when she first moved to the town, Terri, who also works part time in security, said: “I found I've had a great deal of support via Facebook from the local Hartlepool groups and shops, reaching out to all communities to help me get my name out there.

"But in the end, I went back to the basics and handed out leaflets, business cards and did old fashioned advertising.

"I've even had some groups showing me no support at all which has proven very difficult at a time where I just wanted to give up, but I'm glad I didn't.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2005, Terri gained a level two in beauty and decided to follow her dreams by opening her own salon, studying privately to achieve this which did not come without its challenges.

Terri Russell, owner of Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, in Southburn Terrace.

She said: “A good client base takes years to build and a lot of patience and hard work.”

Like many small businesses, lockdown had a large impact on Terri and left her with a gap in her client work.

She therefore decided to undertake additional training at the Bella Marie Training Academy, which has venues in Hartlepool, Sunderland and Seaham, before opening her new salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “For the first year, I will be working alone as I progress on to bigger and better things and have even more training under my belt.”

Terri currently specialises in makeup, hair and beauty, and hopes that one day she will be able to do more work with bridal parties and proms.