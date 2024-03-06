Mother’s Day in the UK is on Sunday, March 10, this year.

Here then are eight of the top places in Hartlepool to treat your mum to an afternoon tea according to Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Please note that you may need to book in advance.

1 . The Copper Kettle, Park Road, Hartlepool The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 231 reviews. One customer said that the "afternoon tea, food and service was great." Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew Glady's Vintage Tea Room has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 177 reviews. One customer described the food as "delicious and plentiful." Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Coopers of Elwick, Elwick Coopers of Elwick has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 15 reviews. One customer described the afternoon tea as "lovely." Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales