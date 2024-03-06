Cafes across Hartlepool are serving up delicious afternoon teas just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, March 10.Cafes across Hartlepool are serving up delicious afternoon teas just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, March 10.
Mother’s Day 2024: Eight of the best places to get afternoon tea in Hartlepool

Looking to spoil your mum this Mother’s Day?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:15 GMT

Mother’s Day in the UK is on Sunday, March 10, this year.

Here then are eight of the top places in Hartlepool to treat your mum to an afternoon tea according to Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Please note that you may need to book in advance.

The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 231 reviews. One customer said that the "afternoon tea, food and service was great."

1. The Copper Kettle, Park Road, Hartlepool

The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 231 reviews. One customer said that the "afternoon tea, food and service was great." Photo: Frank Reid

Glady's Vintage Tea Room has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 177 reviews. One customer described the food as "delicious and plentiful."

2. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew

Glady's Vintage Tea Room has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 177 reviews. One customer described the food as "delicious and plentiful." Photo: Frank Reid

Coopers of Elwick has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 15 reviews. One customer described the afternoon tea as "lovely."

3. Coopers of Elwick, Elwick

Coopers of Elwick has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 15 reviews. One customer described the afternoon tea as "lovely." Photo: Frank Reid

Lyla Belle's has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 224 reviews. One customer said: "Probably the best afternoon tea we have ever had."

4. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool

Lyla Belle's has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 224 reviews. One customer said: "Probably the best afternoon tea we have ever had." Photo: Frank Reid

