Motorbike passenger dies and driver seriously injured in crash following police pursuit in Peterlee
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash this morning following a police pursuit.
The driver of the bike was also taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident in Passfield Way, Peterlee, on Saturday, March 25, at 2.30am.
The road was also closed for “several hours” after Durham Police, Cleveland Fire and Rescue Brigade and North East Ambulance Service all attended the scene.
Durham Police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon: “A man has died following a road traffic collision in Peterlee in the early hours of this morning.
“Two men on a motorbike crashed in Passfield Way, just after 2.30am, following a brief pursuit by officers after it failed to stop.
“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pillion passenger sadly died at the scene.
“Durham Constabulary would like to express our condolences to his family and friends.
“The driver was also seriously injured and taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
“The road was closed for several hours whilst specialist collision investigators carried out their inquiries. It is now reopen.
The incident took place close to the roundabout in between the A19 southbound and Durham Way, near The Academy at Shotton Hall.
Two fire engines rushed to the scene from Peterlee Fire Station with North East Ambulance Service sending two paramedic crews, a doctor, clinical team leader and duty officer.
The Durham Police statement added: “If you have any information, contact the collision investigation team on (01325) 742702 or email [email protected] with contact details and a member of the team will call you back."