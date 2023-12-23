Police are appealing for camera footage after two teenagers were thrown from a motorcycle in a collision with a car.

The incident happened on Oxford Road, Hartlepool at 4.20pm on Friday, December 22, when the motorbike travelling up Oxford Road towards Catcote Road collided with a Renault Capture as it pulled out of Heathfield Drive.

Two 18-year-old boys who were on the motorbike were thrown from the it. One got back up and left the scene on foot, and the other sustained a broken leg.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by ambulance.

The junction of Heathfield Drive and Oxford Road.

Police said the 84-year-old driver of the Renault was unhurt.