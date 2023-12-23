Motorbike rider, 18, suffers broken leg in Hartlepool collision as Cleveland Police appeal for dashcam footage
The incident happened on Oxford Road, Hartlepool at 4.20pm on Friday, December 22, when the motorbike travelling up Oxford Road towards Catcote Road collided with a Renault Capture as it pulled out of Heathfield Drive.
Two 18-year-old boys who were on the motorbike were thrown from the it. One got back up and left the scene on foot, and the other sustained a broken leg.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by ambulance.
Police said the 84-year-old driver of the Renault was unhurt.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage, or CCTV of the incident to contact police on non-emergency number 101.