Motorcyclist dies following collision with car on edge of Hartlepool

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read

The incident took place on Friday, July 7, in Billingham.

Cleveland Police said in a weekend statement: “The incident happened around 4.10pm on Seal Sands Road involving a Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Ford Focus.

“Fifty-eight-year-old Paul Collison, from Newton Aycliffe, was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he later sadly died.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car.
“Paul’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision itself or the vehicles prior to it, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 133298.

“Footage can also be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-motorcyclist-dies-following-collision

