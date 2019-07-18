Motorcyclists taken to hospital after crash with car on Hartlepool road
A motorcyclist remains in hospital receiving treatment for a leg injury after a collision with a car at the junction of a busy Hartlepool road.
The crash happened on Hart Lane, near to Murray Street, and involved a motorcycle and a Mazda car during rush hour.
Cleveland Police officers were called to the scene, while the North East Ambulance Service sent a double-crewed ambulance to the incident after it was alerted to the smash.
The paramedics took the man who had been riding the motorcycle to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment for a leg injury.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “The motorcycle rider suffered leg injuries and remains in hospital whilst receiving treatment.”
The collision happened shortly before 5pm yesterday, Wednesday, July 17.
Anyone with information about the collision or witnessed what happened can contact Cleveland Police on 101.