Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned to expect delays as roadworks start on two busy roads in Hartlepool.

Northern Gas Networks is to carry out essential gas works on York Road in the town centre starting on Monday, July 29, and will last for approximately eight weeks.

From July 29, it will be closed to traffic between the junctions of Park Road and Victoria Road for up to three weeks, and there will be a fully signed diversion in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone who needs to make deliveries, this will need to be before 8am or after 5pm when the team is not working on site.

Gas works on York Road, in Hartlepool, are due to start on Monday, July 29, between the junctions of Park Road and Victoria Road and will last for approximately eight weeks.

Northern Gas Networks is replacing the ageing metal pipework with new and more durable plastic pipes to ensure the people of Hartlepool can still get safe and reliable gas.

Steven Storey, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Hartlepool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information about the work please contact Northern Gas Networks customer care team on 0800 0407766 or at [email protected].

Catcote Road works. Picture by FRANK REID

Meanwhile, major roadworks, also due to last for more than a month, have begun on Catcote Road around English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College.

Resurfacing work is taking place and diversions are in place via Elwick Road, Baden Street, Blakelock Road, and Oxford Road.

Work began on Wednesday, July 24 and are due to last until Friday, August 30.