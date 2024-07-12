Motorists faced delays following Jaguar XJ car fire on outskirts of Hartlepool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a fire on the outskirts of Hartlepool on Friday, July 12, at around 10am.
Fire engines from Billingham and Stockton assisted in putting out the fire.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One vehicle well alight. Two fire engines from Billingham and Stockton were in attendance.
"One breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire.
"Crews made the scene safe and Cleveland Police assisted with traffic management.
"We left the scene around 11.24am.”
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “At 10 am today (Friday 12) police were requested by Cleveland Fire Brigade colleagues to assist with traffic management as they dealt with a vehicle fire at the Wolviston roundabout on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
“Officers attended and there are currently no reports of any injuries.
"Recovery was arranged for the Jaguar XJ.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.