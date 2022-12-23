Motorists warned of diversions until early January as Hartlepool road is closed to traffic

A stretch of Valley Drive, in West Park, Hartlepool, is now closed to traffic “due to the rapid failure of an area of the carriageway”.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement: “Due to timescales and the work involved we are unable to attend to this prior to the Christmas break and therefore the closure and subsequent diversion will be in place over the festive period.

“We anticipate carrying out the necessary repairs immediately on our return to work in January.

Part of Valley Drive, in Hartlepool, will be closed over the festive period until road repairs can be completed in January.

“Valley Drive will be closed at the pinch point located near to number 7. But residents in that section up to Egerton Road will have access to properties."

Road closure signs are in place with motorists advised to take a short diversion via Egerton Road, Hylton Road and Carisbrooke Road.