A new phase of restoration work to Hartlepool’s Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapels will affect access for mourners.

Work beginning this week to provide a more comforting experience for visitors to the crematorium’s two chapels.

Both will be replastered and repainted, the wooden floors revarnished and new carpeting put in.

But it means that during the work, scheduled to take about three months, only the Cemetery Chapel will be in use, with a maximum capacity of 100 mourners.

The second phase of restoration work to Stranton Grange Crematorium is due to get underway.

It is expected the chapel will be busier than usual as a result, therefore mourners are requested to arrive no more than five minutes prior to a service beginning to allow services to be managed as sensitively as possible.

Hartlepool Borough Council is spending £600,000 on improving the crematorium building including tackling damp in the two 100-year-old chapels.

Work started in September to make the exterior of the building watertight, including repairing the capping stones, repointing the brickwork and replacing the roof.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the adult and community-based services committee, said: “Damp has become an increasing problem in the chapels, making this major restoration absolutely essential.

“We would like to thank people once again for their understanding while it is being carried out.”

Webcasting and recording of funeral services will be available to enable family members and friends to watch a service live, or at a later date.