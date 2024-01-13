Mourners pay their respects to Horden 'people's champion' Dr Joseph Chandy following his death aged 82
Dr Joseph Chandy, who arrived in Horden in 1970 from his birthplace in Kerala, India, sadly passed away before Christmas at the age of 82 with his loving family around him.
Since then there has been a massive response on social media from his patients, people in the North East and others worldwide.
Dr Chandy’s funeral service took place on Friday, January 12, at a packed Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, in Westway, Peterlee.
As well as being a local GP in East Durham for more than 45 years, he also came to prominence globally regarding his passion for treating B12 deficiency.
His son, Joseph Chandy Junior, who is managing partner of the GP practice founded by his father, which is now part of the East Durham Medical Group, said: “The lovely people of Horden lined a procession walk past his surgery with the Horden miners’ banner being specially brought out in his honour.
"The funeral following was a true celebration of his life and we did not expect mourners turn up in such vast numbers.
"It is clear that he touched and saved so many lives, not just in his immediate community but all around the world.
"Even the health centres where he worked people have dropped in cards, letters, flowers and condolence messages.
"We are hugely proud as it shows what a peoples champion he was during his life.
"Dr Chandy always told his patients he was born to serve. He changed peoples lives and their mindsets and this was clear from the often deep outpouring.
"We would like to thank everyone who attended and paid their respects."
During the 1980s miners’ strike, Dr Chandy gave work to miners to assist their families.
After the coal closure he risked everything to build an award-winning care home for the elderly and a new state-of-the-art surgery.
After selling the home, he remained as a GP practitioner working six days a week until finally retiring in 2015 aged 75.
Dr Chandy is survived by his wife Alphonse, children Joseph Junior, Paul and Leanne as well as six grandchildren.
An online memorial book to capture forever how he touched lives is available to sign via: https://rememberancebook.net/book/joseph-chandy-snr/