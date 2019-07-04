Mum's emotional plea to trace missing Hartlepool son after six months
The mother of a street entertainer missing from home for exactly six months has made an emotional plea for him to contact his family.
Hartlepool man Michael Scully, 37, was last seen on January 4 with a police investigation later launched amid concerns by both his family and officers about his safety.
Mr Scully, who busked, juggled and did flame-throwing, lived near to Jesmond Road and is known to travel to London and Manchester.
Despite possible sightings of him and appeals for help from police forces nationwide, he has not made contact with his family since New Year’s Day.
Susan Scully, Michael’s mother, said: “We’re desperate for any information. We’re just waiting for something, to hear anything from him.
“If he sees this I’d just ask him to get in touch with his aunty. Just ring her and let us know he’s okay.”
Detective Inspector Ian White, of Hartlepool CID, added: “Months have passed since Michael was last seen and we remain very concerned for his welfare.
“Clearly it is incredibly difficult for Michael’s mother and the rest of his family who just want to know where he is.
“I’d appeal directly to Michael to make contact. If anyone has seen Michael or has information on his whereabouts please speak to police on 101.”
Michael is white with brown eyes, of medium build and is about 5ft 8 in tall.
It is not known whether he will have a beard or be clean shaven. He often wore his brown hair collar length.
Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting reference number 002784.