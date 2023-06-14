A refurbishment of the museum is planned to include the creation of a new entrance and improved facilities.

The museum, which is free to visitors, is attached to the ticketed National Museum of the Royal Navy and currently shares the same entrance.

But development plans for the National Museum of the Royal Navy include relocating its main entrance to the west of the site, prompting a review of the Museum of Hartlepool.

The Museum of Hartlepool (right) shares the same entrance with the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

A survey has been launched online as town tourism chiefs say they want to create better facilities and change the stories they currently tell and how they tell them.

"We will make our museum a well-loved and used resource for families and communities,” stated bosses on Hartlepool Borough Council’s Your Say Our Future website.

Plans include restoring partial public access to the Wingfield Castle paddle steamer and bringing the top deck back into use.

The new entrance aims to improve visitor access from the car park and quayside to create a new welcome for visitors and retail facilities.

A new mezzanine level in the central part of the museum is also planned to be installed for community and learning facilities and increased exhibition space.

Funding has been secured to procure the design team.

Meanwhile, the council is asking people to tell them what stories and facilities they would like to see in the museum by completing the short survey.