The mystery Heugh Yarners in the Community group has knitted and attached service men and women onto bollards outside the Heugh Battery Museum, on the Headland. .

The Heugh Yarners are anonymous craft makers whose popular work has featured in locations across the Headland.

Taking to Facebook, the group said: “We’ve revived our service men and women and put them back on the bollards near the Heugh Battery Museum ready for this Sunday’s Remembrance Day.”

Tony Armstrong (left) and Dennis Woodall (right) outside the Heugh Battery Museum with one of the Heugh Yarners' bollard sleeves.

They also have artwork featured in Poppy Tea Rooms, in the museum, where a collection of knitted hearts have been displayed to represent those who died during the Bombardment of Hartlepool in 1914.

Museum manager Diane Stephens said: “Everybody was really delighted to see them and the amount of work that goes into it is outstanding.”

The museum has also created a poetry wall where members of the public can reminisce or add their own favourite poems or personal works.

Diane said: “A lot of people have come into the cafe and said they have been very moved by the poetry.”

Soldier gate guardian knitted by the Heugh Yarners.

The poetry wall was first introduced during lockdown and has since been revived due to its popularity.

Diane said: “It was very well received because a lot of people were out walking during lockdown.”

She added: “People are very welcome to join in with the poetry wall and see everything else the museum has to offer.”

This Sunday, the museum will be firing their 25 pounder saluting gun to mark a two-minute silence at 11am.

Sailor knitted by the Heugh Yarners.

Tony Armstrong, volunteer at the Heugh Battery Museum, standing next to the poetry wall.

