With National Afternoon Tea Week just around the corner, August 7 to 13, what better way to celebrate than with a delicious selection of cakes, sandwiches and scones.
Here are eight of the best places to get afternoon tea in Hartlepool according to Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
Please note that you may also need to book in advance.
1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room
This 1940s themed cafe in Seaton Carew has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 165 reviews. One customer said: "The food was delicious and plentiful." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Place in The Park, Ward Jackson Park
Place in The Park has a 4.2 out of 5 star rating with 86 reviews. One customer said how it was "delicious" and "everything was freshly baked." Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Copper Kettle, Park Road
The Copper Kettle. has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating with 209 reviews. One customer said: "The afternoon tea, food and service was great. £15 a head was a good price." Photo: Frank Reid
4. Coopers of Elwick, Elwick Village
Coopers of Elwick has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 14 reviews. One customer said: "I would recommend going for a lovely afternoon tea." Photo: Frank Reid