Clockwise from top left: Glady's Vintage Tea Rooms, The Vestry, Cooper's of Elwick and Surfside.

National Afternoon Tea Week: Here are eight places to get afternoon tea in Hartlepool

With National Afternoon Tea Week just around the corner, August 7 to 13, what better way to celebrate than with a delicious selection of cakes, sandwiches and scones.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:55 BST

Here are eight of the best places to get afternoon tea in Hartlepool according to Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Please note that you may also need to book in advance.

This 1940s themed cafe in Seaton Carew has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 165 reviews. One customer said: "The food was delicious and plentiful."

1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room

This 1940s themed cafe in Seaton Carew has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 165 reviews. One customer said: "The food was delicious and plentiful." Photo: Frank Reid

Place in The Park has a 4.2 out of 5 star rating with 86 reviews. One customer said how it was "delicious" and "everything was freshly baked."

2. Place in The Park, Ward Jackson Park

Place in The Park has a 4.2 out of 5 star rating with 86 reviews. One customer said how it was "delicious" and "everything was freshly baked." Photo: Frank Reid

The Copper Kettle. has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating with 209 reviews. One customer said: "The afternoon tea, food and service was great. £15 a head was a good price."

3. The Copper Kettle, Park Road

The Copper Kettle. has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating with 209 reviews. One customer said: "The afternoon tea, food and service was great. £15 a head was a good price." Photo: Frank Reid

Coopers of Elwick has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 14 reviews. One customer said: "I would recommend going for a lovely afternoon tea."

4. Coopers of Elwick, Elwick Village

Coopers of Elwick has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 14 reviews. One customer said: "I would recommend going for a lovely afternoon tea." Photo: Frank Reid

