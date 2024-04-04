Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Childbirth Trust (NCT) launched in Hartlepool in January 2024 to provide a judgement-free space for new parents feeling anxious or isolated, struggling with their mental health and wellbeing or needing support with feeding their baby.

Trained volunteers provide trusted support, evidence-based information and signpost members to local support services.

NCT, the national charity for pregnancy, birth and early parenthood, was awarded funding from Hartlepool Borough Council to run trained peer-led infant feeding and perinatal mental health support across the community and in family hubs across the town.

Samantha Williamson, NCT Hartlepool services delivery manager, stands outside the Family Hub at Hindpool Close, in Hartlepool. This is just one centre in the town that offers NCT services.

The charity needs infant feeding peer supporters, who will be NCT-trained to offer infant feeding information and support at health visitor groups and other community groups.

These volunteers will also provide support on maternity wards at the University Hospital of Hartlepool and the University Hospital of North Tees.

There is also the option for volunteers to train and become NCT perinatal mental health peer supporters for new parents struggling with their mental wellbeing.

Samantha Williamson, NCT Hartlepool services delivery manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this new and much-needed service to new parents in Hartlepool, but without local volunteers we simply cannot support as many new parents as we would like.

“We know many new parents struggle to feed their baby, as well as with their own mental health.

"We need volunteers who are passionate about making a difference to new parents and their babies in the local community.

"We’re here to help parents feel supported, connected and more confident in their early life with a new baby.

“If you are interested and have the capacity to volunteer as a peer supporter for around two hours per week, and for a minimum of six months after training, we very much welcome your interest.

"Please do consider joining our welcoming and supportive team.”

Training to become an NCT peer supporter is free of charge and after the eight to nine week online training course, trainees will receive an accredited certificate in peer supporting.

The next series of training sessions will be taking place in April and May.