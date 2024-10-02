Whether you like vindaloo or korma, the town has a host of restaurants and takeaways to cater for everyone.
Here are Hartlepool’s top 12 Indian restaurants according to Google Reviews.
1. Dhamaka, Navigation Point
Dhamaka is a brand new Indian restaurant that opened on the Marina in September, and already has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google and 16 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sheesh Mahal, Navigation Point
Sheesh Mahal has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google and 278 reviews. It recently took part in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals in May alongside Darlington Indian restaurant Babul and Middlesbrough restaurant V-Edge. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Popadom's, Slake Terrace
Popadom's has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 113 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Seaton Tandoori, The Front, Seaton Carew
Seaton Tandoori is currently closed for refurbishments but is popular among the locals, earning it 4.4 out of 5 stars and 321 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
