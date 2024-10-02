Have you tried any of these curry houses?Have you tried any of these curry houses?
Have you tried any of these curry houses?

National Curry Week: Hartlepool's top 12 Indian restaurants according to Google Reviews

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:49 BST
National Curry week starts on Monday, October 7, and there are plenty of restaurants in Hartlepool to tantalise your tastebuds.

Whether you like vindaloo or korma, the town has a host of restaurants and takeaways to cater for everyone.

Here are Hartlepool’s top 12 Indian restaurants according to Google Reviews.

Dhamaka is a brand new Indian restaurant that opened on the Marina in September, and already has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google and 16 reviews.

1. Dhamaka, Navigation Point

Dhamaka is a brand new Indian restaurant that opened on the Marina in September, and already has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google and 16 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sheesh Mahal has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google and 278 reviews. It recently took part in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals in May alongside Darlington Indian restaurant Babul and Middlesbrough restaurant V-Edge.

2. Sheesh Mahal, Navigation Point

Sheesh Mahal has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google and 278 reviews. It recently took part in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals in May alongside Darlington Indian restaurant Babul and Middlesbrough restaurant V-Edge. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Popadom's has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 113 reviews.

3. Popadom's, Slake Terrace

Popadom's has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 113 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Seaton Tandoori is currently closed for refurbishments but is popular among the locals, earning it 4.4 out of 5 stars and 321 reviews.

4. Seaton Tandoori, The Front, Seaton Carew

Seaton Tandoori is currently closed for refurbishments but is popular among the locals, earning it 4.4 out of 5 stars and 321 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool